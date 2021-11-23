Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.97 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.