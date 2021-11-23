Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.15 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Flowserve worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flowserve by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

