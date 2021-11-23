Amalgamated Bank Invests $215,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 193,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.