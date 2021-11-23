Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 14,197 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $514.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

