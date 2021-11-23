Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 14,047 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of VVNT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

