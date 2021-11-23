Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE GWB opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.