Critical Review: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.89 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -343.68% -134.46% -69.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Candel Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 680.14%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

