Amalgamated Bank Invests $225,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $539,045.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

