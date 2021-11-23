UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,335 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. FMR LLC raised its position in Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,742,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 155,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

CWH opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

