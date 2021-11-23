Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,554 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rimini Street worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 4,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 663,090 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $589.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,768,493 shares of company stock worth $17,402,530. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

