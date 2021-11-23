Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $901.87 million, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

