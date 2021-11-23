Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $797.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

