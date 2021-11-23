Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,554,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,871 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 647,393 shares of company stock worth $15,115,627 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

