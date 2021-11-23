Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Republic Bancorp worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.