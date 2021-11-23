State Street Corp Buys New Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,474,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

VIOT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

