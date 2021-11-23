Financial Comparison: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $31.45, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.79 $27.60 million $0.71 35.03

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.21% -1.37% 5.52%

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

