eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 11,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $465,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,739,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

