Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 110.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,415 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $465.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

