Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 130.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 791,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

CDXS stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

