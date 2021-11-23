Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

