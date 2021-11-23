Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,802 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $544,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLD opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,784 shares of company stock worth $2,517,521. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

