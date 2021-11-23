Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Update

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 205,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,280. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

