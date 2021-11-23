iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000.

