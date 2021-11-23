BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.32. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.