Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman Buys $42,127.02 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BVH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.