Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet Acquires 3,040 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PEO opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

