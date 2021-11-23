LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. LiveOne Inc has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

