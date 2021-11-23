Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LTRX stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $228.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTRX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 123.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

