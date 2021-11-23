GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk Sells 61,087 Shares of Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
