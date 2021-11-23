GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk Sells 61,087 Shares of Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the first quarter worth $74,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.