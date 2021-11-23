Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.45.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
