Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 175,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.