UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

DRVN opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.29.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

