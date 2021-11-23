Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Viad worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viad by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Viad by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 14,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.