UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,026 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.30 million, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

