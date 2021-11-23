Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 296.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 54.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RC opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

