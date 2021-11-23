Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Movado Group worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $441,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOV stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $40.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

