Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:
- 11/22/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/10/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 11/10/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/10/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.
- 11/10/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/9/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/22/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 10/12/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 10/11/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 10/7/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/6/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $293.00 to $268.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $359.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.
- 9/29/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $433.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/24/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $451.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $321.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
