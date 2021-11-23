Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Golar LNG by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Golar LNG by 107.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 783.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

