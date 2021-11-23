Brokerages Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.71. Chimerix posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.10 on Friday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $529.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

