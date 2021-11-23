California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 31.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

