California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AxoGen worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $215,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AxoGen stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.