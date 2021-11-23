California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Energy Fuels worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 144,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

