NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NXE opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

