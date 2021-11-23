California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Manitowoc by 392.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,604,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.