California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $893.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

