DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DV. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

