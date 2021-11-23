Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.