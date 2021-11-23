Citigroup Begins Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $17.61 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

