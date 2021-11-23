Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,817 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,477 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.