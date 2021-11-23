California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ViewRay worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

ViewRay stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $920.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.