Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Kearny Financial worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

